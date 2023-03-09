Anamosa
Feb. 28, at the regular meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors, the supervisors unanimously voted to approve the county’s max levy as proposed.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 4:56 pm
In the published proposal, the county proposed an increase of the general fund tax funds of 13.71%, or equal to a $955,538 increase in tax dollars. The explanation for the increase cited funds were needed to “maintain existing programs and services and additional personnel costs.” The rural fund has a proposed max increase of 11.46%, equaling $301,653 in tax dollars. The increase there was “needed to maintain existing rural programs and services, for a maximum transfer to the secondary road fund and to move some personnel costs from the sheriff’s department into the Rural Services fund.”
No public comments were taken about the maximum levy that was published.
In years past, supervisors had gone on to approve the max levy immediately after with some reductions of what was published based on where they were in the budgeting process. This year, with the state legislature approving a rollback that will see assessments decreased, auditor Whitney Hein said she hadn’t had time to take a look at how the decrease yet would impact the budget as she’s been working to get the new taxable valuations sent out to the other entities.
The county has an extra month—until the end of April—to get their final budget approved with the late assessment adjustment. That, however, wasn’t a roadblock to allow them to approve the max levy at this point in the process.
“That’s OK, because it just holds us to the same tax dollars,” Hein said.
Those amounts could still be lowered when the final budget is approved, but they cannot be increased.
