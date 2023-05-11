Funding was a running theme throughout the meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting May 2.
Federally, the supervisors took stock of where their spending was of the American Rescue Plan Act funds. As of the meeting, they had nearly $465,000 allocated, expending just greater than $300,000 of that, and roughly $3.5 million left. In discussing other future projects, the courthouse assessment was going to be a big factor in determining how the funding is utilized, both for getting prices on other projects and purchasing land for a possible new law enforcement facility and a storage facility for emergency management.
They were still waiting on a price tag for making the bathrooms in the courthouse Americans with Disabilities Act accessible on the main floor of the courthouse. The county is possibly looking at an expensive repair to the elevator in the courthouse, but whether they go that route could depend on what the future use of the third floor would be when it’s no longer utilized as a jail.
The county soon is looking to approve $400,000 to help with work on the county’s unpaved roads.
Auditor Whitney Hein said she’d reach out to tenants at the Broadway Place Annex to see if there was work that could be done there as well.
The county is trying to determine the best use for incoming opioid settlement funds. County attorney Kristofer Lyons was going to a conference to hear about possible uses. He said the county had been reached out by multiple entities wondering what the county was doing, but that they were trying to be deliberate and thoughtful before bringing something to the supervisors.
“We’re trying to think of something that’ll be worthwhile that will actually address opioid use,” Lyons said.
Changes in funding was a topic of conversation during senior dining director Lisa Tallman’s update as the county got a lower increased reimbursement for meals from Heritage than budgeted for, which is limiting seniors to a meal a day, though they said they’d work with the handful of participants that utilized that to ensure they got what they needed. She discussed the decrease she’d seen in Medicaid meals being offered, down from about 150 per month when Tallman started to around 20, which she attributed to likely being a result of the shift to frozen meals after the program went through privatization.