Anamosa
During the Jones County supervisors’ ongoing budget discussion, auditor Whitney Hein laid out how the assessment changes impacted the county’s finances.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Periods of rain and snow this evening. Windy and remaining cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 11:10 am
Anamosa
During the Jones County supervisors’ ongoing budget discussion, auditor Whitney Hein laid out how the assessment changes impacted the county’s finances.
The county’s expenses were looking at an approximate 7% increase over the previous year after being reduced by $61,978 versus what was requested. That represents a roughly $1.6 million increase over the previous year. After the state’s rollback adjustment based on assessed property values, revenues are set to increase a mere .1%, or approximately $40,000.
“This is why I’m very concerned about putting that cap and not being able to levy for unusual needs,” Hein said. “Basically, you guys would be looking at cutting a lot, basically $1.6 million, and in this climate, it would be impossible to do without cutting services…or you just have to offer the bare minimum, which isn’t, I don’t think…what our taxpayers want.”
As part of their budget, the supervisors moved one deputy from the sheriff’s department to the rural service’s fund. The move would allow the county to lower each levy rate slightly from what was published as part of the max levy if they chose and was a possibility discussed when they approved adding another deputy to the department last year.
The supervisors continued to discuss the possibility of using American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist with funding rock for the county’s gravel roads. Interest accrued goes into the general fund, and the county is already largely maxed on their transfers to the secondary roads department, with supervisor John Schlarmann saying the county could use what amounts to that interest without actually using the interest because of the transfer rules. The supervisors asked to see both the proposed maps for 160 miles of roads and one with 200 miles.
The supervisors planned to take action at their March 14 meeting to set the public hearing to approve the county’s budget.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.