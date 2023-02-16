Jones County senior dining director Lisa Tallman discussed prices and plans for the upcoming year at the Feb. 7 meeting.
Tallman said the prices for meals continue to go up. She requested the funding from Heritage go up from $3.51 per meal to $5.57 but expects to end up somewhere in between.
The current cost of a meal is $8 or $9, and the donation the program is currently receiving averages out to $3.48 per meal.
The new plan from Heritage, which will start July 1, will drop down to one meal per day. In Jones County, Tallman said there aren’t a ton of people that do multiple meals a day and that it probably impact programs in larger cities. Tallman hoped the move meant they were going to reallocate more per meal by cutting back on meals.
In other business, supervisors approved the new position of courthouse security/transport director. The position would pay $2 over the highest paid non-supervisory role in the jail and dispatch division. The position would be responsible for the supervision and management of security and transport employees and management of security personnel for the fair.
There is a difference in cost for the department over the part-time positions filling the roles now, but sheriff Greg Graver felt the cost was worth it for the value it added. Graver said the extra expenses were accounted for in the current budget year and next year.