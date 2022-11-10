As part of the county’s ongoing departmental updates, county Veterans Affairs (VA) head Susan Yario discussed what she was seeing within the county’s VA department as well as what the role asks of her.
“I’m an advocate for the veterans,” she said.
During the advocacy process, one of the major issues Yario’s working on is trying to get benefits for veterans that have major illnesses that can be connected to chemical exposures in conflicts like Vietnam or Korea but may not meet the black-and-white terms set out by the VA to get fully covered.
“It’s a paper fight. It’s an advocate’s fight,” she said. “It used to be grant if you can, deny if you must. That’s not always the case.”
Part of the claims process that she’s working is to get as many veterans 100% service-connected disability on their benefits as possible; because if that’s the case, they don’t have to pay taxes on their benefits.
“Everyone is affected by the money that comes in from veterans,” she said.
As of September, 285 veterans were getting service disability compensation through a Jones County claim. Yario’s done most of these claims but also gets visits from veterans in other counties.
“They come visit me because their friends said, ‘Hey, go see her,’” she said.
Benefit amounts can depend on the seriousness of a disability as well as whether a veteran has children.
Also, during the Nov. 1 meeting, the supervisors heard from the Secondary Roads department on their annual weeds report as well as the plans to fly roads with the county’s drones to get them mapped and prepare for projects down the road.