No taxation without representation is one of the major principles that our country was founded on. Unfortunately, this year again, we are saddled with Governor Reynold’s misguided proposal to fund a private school “educational savings account” program that will have no public oversight.
I can run to serve on my public-school board, city council or as a county supervisor. I can show up at public meetings that are held by these groups to offer my opinion, or I can contact my representatives by phone, email or written correspondence. And we, as citizens, have the power to vote them in or out. This is taxation with representation.
On the other hand, private schools make decisions behind closed doors. I do not have the right to attend their school board meetings or offer any opinion about how our public tax dollars would be used. If the Governor’s scheme passes, a large amount of this money will be funneled into a religious system that has tolerated the sexual abuse of children by its church leaders for decades, if not centuries. This is taxation without representation.
Iowa taxpayers already spend tens of millions of dollars every year on nonpublic education. This money is taken directly out of the education budget and reduces the amount available for our public schools. Public money belongs in public schools. It’s as simple as that. Contact your legislator and tell them that this un-American taxation without representation legislation should be shown the door. Find contact information here: legis.iowa.gov/legislators/find.