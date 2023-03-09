Anamosa
For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Anamosa Jazz Band will be competing at the state’s Jazz Championship in April.
The band qualified for the first time since 1994 after they finished first at the Northeast Iowa Band Association District Jazz Festival March 4.
The road to their first jazz championship appearance of the millennium was not a smooth one and may not have happened if not for the immense disappointment that characterized the start of the season.
The band started practicing in October of last year and tried to use the success from the marching band season. They got their first taste of competition at the Jan. 23 state band festival, which they hosted. The results weren’t what they were hoping as they earned a Division II rating, which though it signifies “excellent,” was below the “superior” Division I standard they held themselves to.
“We worked really hard from October to January, and then when we went to the state competition…we were ready for feedback. So, we played our little hearts out,” Gomez said. “A lot of the kids were disappointed, they were sad, they were angry. We knew we were better than that…or at least we held ourselves to that.”
In the wake of that disappointment, both the band and Gomez were driven to ensure better results. Gomez “stayed up all night” to try to find solutions, go through the feedback that the performance got from the judges, get advice from colleagues at the high school and just generally reflect. He had a heart-to-heart with the band during a rehearsal that took up most of that session about how the season would go, and from the students, he got a renewed commitment to rehearsals.
Gomez brought in clinicians weekly, leaning on musician friends from college, to give the band feedback and to get them where they wanted to go. They were able to give band members critiques that were constructive and that helped spur them on.
“You could say it’s a low, but because of how much it changed our season, it couldn’t have been more of an upward trajectory of this band,” Gomez said. “This was the start of us just wanting to be better.”
From there, snow days cancelled a pair of jazz performances, one at the University of Northern Iowa and one at Liberty High School. That, paired with the disappointment at state, left the band itching to compete.
“We thought, ‘Wow, that’s half of our season gone.’ There’s no more opportunities to play outside of the final two competitions,” Gomez said. “While we thought we were in good position to perform, we weren’t sure we were in a good position to place. We just kind of had to play for ourselves at that point.”
They got the chance at Coe College Feb. 25 with the goal of a top five placement. They placed first in their class, beating out 16 other bands, scoring 95.5 out of 100 possible points and having an honorable mention performer in Canoe Maher.
“I’ll never forget, after the competition, the judges came down…and they said ‘Wow. How nice it is to have you end the day for us. It was nice to just finish with a concert,’” Gomez said, finally getting validation after nearly six months of work. “Finally, we were told all our hard work was paying off.”
After going back to the bus, nobody said a word.
“We all just cheered,” Gomez said. “On the bus ride back, I was crying. It felt like relief after our difficult conversations.”
Heading into districts as the top seed, they kept the same “play for ourselves” attitude, while knowing other bands would be stepping up their game.
“The feeling was a little bit of nerves. We knew that we could win, but we didn’t know if the other schools were so amped up because they saw us win the week before,” Gomez said, noting there were a lot of the same bands in attendance.
Gomez had to leave immediately after districts for a rehearsal with a band in Des Moines and was on the road with his girlfriend when he suddenly got three phone calls simultaneously alerting him to the fact that they’d won.
“I was freaking out on the interstate. I had to pull over,” he said. “We headed to a rest area, and we got out of the car, and we just started running and jumping, and we looked like fools to the people around there, but we were in such a joyous mood.”
He texted the band members, by then having lunch at a show choir competition in Fort Madison.
“Word on the street was it was a very loud lunch session,” Gomez said.
The Jazz Championships brings together the top 15 bands in each class of the state of Iowa to the campus of Iowa State University. Anamosa, in Class 3A, will perform April 4 at 12:15 p.m. in the Scheman Building.
With a month between districts and the Jazz Championship in Ames, the band knows the opportunity they have before them and are eager not to have it slip away.
“We want to show up and do a good job,” director Gerardo Gomez said. “We are representing the town. We’re representing the music program. We’re representing the music classes that came before us as well that put in all the hard work, all the previous teachers that came before us as well that put in the hard work to get us to this point.”
“Showing at Jazz Champs will be play for ourselves, it will be with the goal of having fun and, most importantly, it will be to respect those that came before us and those that are here today in the community to celebrate this achievement.”