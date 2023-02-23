Thomas Gutzeit
1932-2023
Thomas Conrad Gutzeit, died Feb. 18, 2023, at St Lukes Hospital with his family by his side.
Please join us for a Celebration in Memory of Tom Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at The Jones County Extension Facility, 800 N Maple St #2, Monticello, IA 52310 from 3-5:30. Several gatherings have been held here over the years and holds a special place in our hearts.
Thomas was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Onslow, to Herman Carl and Louise Marie (Conrad)Gutzeit.
Thomas attended school in Onslow, graduating with the class of 1949. He worked for several area farmers during high school and many years following.
On May 10, 1951, Tom enlisted in the United States Navy. He served the next four years on the destroyer, the USS Charles J. Badger. Twelve months of this time was spent navigating around the world, through many canals and open waters while stopping in several foreign ports. During this time, he crossed the Prime Meridian at the Equator.
In 1962 Tom joined Snyder Plumbing & Heating of Onslow, learning the trade and served area families for 20 plus years. Later he worked at J & J Plumbing & Heating of Monticello, eventually partnering with John Russ to start Stoney Point Plumbing & Heating.
Tom married Wilma Jean Lund Oct. 7, 1956. They raised their family while living in the Onslow area. Wilma passed away June 9, 1981.
Tom’s love for horses introduced him to Shirley (Etherington) Green. They were married May 15, 1993. Their love of horses fulfilled their retirement as they acquired mares and stallions to raise and sell their offspring.
Tom enjoyed being involved in athletics, playing many sports beyond the age of 50. Besides training his beloved horses he enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, watching anything wrestling, gardening, visiting (teasing) with friends and above all, being with his family. The past 12 winters he enjoyed spending time in Florida and all the warmth of weather and new friends.
Surviving Tom are his wife, Shirley; children Mark (Kathy) Gutzeit, Julie (Rick) Frankfurt, Linda (Jim) Murray, Nancy (Kirk) Keith; stepchildren Jane Green, Shari (Brett) Mitchell and Jim (Amy) Green; grandchildren Melissa, Melinda, Macy, Mason, Steph, Abbie, Alex, Tara, Dana, Erin, Adam, Molly, Austin, Amber, Ashton, Mackenzie, Chancy, Charlie and Nick; great-grandchildren Wilma, Madeline, Karley, Kameron, Xander, Ryder, Asher, Ben, Lauren, Jadyn, AJ, Averie, Kaden, Chloe, Cooper, Keegan, Kaitlynn, Jordyn, Payton, Mason, Noah, Henry, Georgia, Kamden, Elle, Cash, Leah, Abel, Sofia, Scarlett, Sterling, Sullivan and Quinn.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Wilma; siblings Annamale (Carl) Harksen, Herta (Charles) Beatty.
The family requests in lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice.
Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Tom and his family into their care. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Tom’s family and sign the online guest book.
Tom wishes to be inurned at South Mineral Cemetery in the plot next to Wilma Gutzeit at a later date.
Tom was very proud of his German heritage...so in closing Auf Wiedersehen “until we meet again.”