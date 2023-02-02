Timothy Merfeld, 67, died peacefully at his home Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at the Whittier Community Building. The memorial service will start at 1 p.m. The family has already held a private interment. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa has taken Tim and his family into their care. Thoughts, Memories and Condolences may be left at www. goettschonline.com .
Timothy James Merfeld was born Oct. 30, 1955 at Dubuque. He was the son of Albert and Wilma Sanford, Merfeld. He received his early education in Anamosa and at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello. Tim graduated from the Monticello Community Schools in 1974. Tim started working at Hearn Oil and Tire in Monticello where he learned the tire business. He later operated his own tire business at his parent’s farm north of Monticello. In 1987 he bought his farm near Viola where her farmed and operated his tire business.
Tim was a member of the Practical Farmers of Iowa. He enjoyed taking care of his many horses, cooking, dancing and thrift store shopping. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Rusty (Kara) and their children, Emmett and Rowan, Jake (Courtney) and their daughter Penelope. He was preceded in death by his parents.