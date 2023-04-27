Anamosa
For the second consecutive year, a conglomerate of high school students, counselors and community members spoke shared their experience with marijuana and other substance use, mental health and bullying at Anamosa High School.
The session started with a couple of those in attendance sharing stories of struggles from their own family.
Jennifer Husmann said her son struggled with mental health issues and recalled an article she had written seven years ago about his struggles with bipolar disorder and how his issues were only exacerbated by his marijuana use. What seemed initially like typical teenage issues, eventually escalated—often without those struggles showing outwardly. One week after having an incident at home for which he went to the emergency room and was recommended to seek counseling, he was crowned homecoming king.
His struggles with substance abuse ranged from marijuana, to cold medicine and methamphetamine. He went in and out of rehab facilities, but is now in recovery.
“I just wanted to share that because I feel like the truth about marijuana isn’t often told,” Husmann said.
Amy Doerrfeld said she was still struggling with her brother’s recent passing. She remembers him as someone with a good sense of humor and a love of sunsets, with the duo often sharing pictures with each other.
“Unfortunately, my dear brother,” she said, voice breaking, “had been struggling with alcohol and his mental health for many years. I believe he experienced the shame and stigma associated with these diseases.”
“It breaks my heart he was struggling so much.”
Doerrfeld said she was sharing his struggles because she didn’t want anyone else to “struggle like he did.” By speaking, she hoped to get the message out to others that are experiencing this that help is out there and that “there is no shame in reaching out.”
With the launch of a new 988 suicide and mental health crisis hotline, Melissa Paulsen at RISE Counseling said more resources are available to those struggling. When assessing if someone you know may be having suicidal thoughts, it’s important to be aware that talking about it does not increase the risk. Asking questions concerning the method, access, lethality and specificity can help people assess someone’s suicidal ideation if concerned about a friend or loved one and if they are experiencing a mental health crisis.
When it came to substance use, Amy’s husband, Jonathan, said his own marijuana use had been exacerbated by his religious beliefs, which included fasting.
“It makes you very dehydrated and makes you want to eat a lot of food. So, with my newfound religious beliefs of wanting to do this for God, not eating or drinking after smoking pot…I was hallucinating in my mind. The things I was reading about in scripture, I was putting myself in that place and viewing myself as a savior figure,” he said.
After spending time in a psychiatric ward, he was able to stay away from the substance and has been clean for 18 years now, which is what allowed him to meet and marry his now wife.
Among the younger panelists, there was a discussion about what they saw in terms of alcohol and marijuana use and that even for those not affected by the issues brought up by the panel, there was a desire to be an ally. Anamosa student Nick Raine said it wasn’t until he did more research that he realized how common of an issue it was.
“I still wanted to be a part of this panel to try and do my best to understand and to learn,” he said.
The topic of bullying was also brought up, with students saying it was important to feel like there was someone they could go to with concerns. School counselors on the panel said that they work to be a resource for students and an open door, as well as keep an eye out for signs that a student might be struggling, like missed attendance.
Prior to the town hall discussion, a local resource vendor show featured local agencies and resources on site to provide additional information on mental health, suicide awareness and prevention and prevention of alcohol and substance abuse.
A similar town hall style community conversation was held in Monticello on March 28.