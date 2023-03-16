Monticello
Every year, 1 million adults report making a suicide attempt, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Worldwide, 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, according to the World Health Organization.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 11:10 am
Monticello
A town hall style community conversation will be held in Monticello, Iowa on Tuesday, March 28. From 6:30-8 p.m. there will be a panel discussion. Resource tables and a free dinner (smoked pulled pork and sides) will be available from 5-6:30 p.m., at the Monticello High School, 850 E. Oak Street, Monticello. A panel of local experts will be on hand to answer specific questions and concerns from the audience. In addition, a local resource vendor show will feature over a dozen local agencies and resources on site who will provide additional information on mental health, suicide awareness and prevention and prevention of alcohol and substance abuse.
The event is sponsored by the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth (JCSHY) Coalition and Project SAFE of the Cedar River Corridor Area, which serves to provide suicide awareness and education to the Corridor area. Mike Farr, Founder of Project SAFE, formed the organization in memory of his son, Garrett R. Farr, who lost his battle to depression September 22, 2017.
Farr states Project SAFE’s mission is, “Together we are saving lives, ONE LIFE at a TIME.”
“This event is to help others become aware of all of the resources available in the Jones County area. I personally was not aware of all of the resources available. I hope that we can help others, so that they will not have to experience the great loss that my family has experienced,” he said.
The Community Town Hall is open to everyone, and all are welcome. No preregistration is required. The event provides a safe environment where students and parents can gain a deeper understanding of the causes, warning signs and coping strategies regarding teen depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. For more information, visit Project SAFE CRCA on Facebook or website at www.projectsafecr.org or contact Jennifer Husmann from the JCSHY Coalition at 319-462-4327 x661.
Project SAFE CRCA will be giving two $500 Scholarships away. Students in ninth through 12th grade eligible are eligible. Must be present to win. Scholarships are payable to the school of choice after graduation.
