Outside of Anamosa along Highway 64, the Anamosa Fire Department got a rare opportunity.
Anamosa firefighters, alongside firefighters from the Martelle Fire Department, were on hand to get some training in at an old house.
“It’s extremely important,” Anamosa fire chief Dan Frank said of the opportunity. “We don’t fight house fires every single day, so we’ve got to make sure our guys are continually training, and they’re aware of what goes on inside a house that’s on fire.”
While training for various scenarios have come a long way, with things like the Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau apparatus, opportunities to get practice in an actual building have decreased over the last number of years. Even with how good training simulators have gotten, there’s no substitute for the real thing and having the chance to experience “real-life conditions” are important, particularly with five new members in the department.
“We’re able to build a good fire inside and control it to where our guys have to drag the main hose through the main floor, up the stairs into a back bedroom to fight the fire,” Frank said. “They know the different obstacles, there’s still some furniture in there. They’re able to experience some heat. They have windows in here that the training simulator doesn’t have, so we’re able to have actual daylight.”
Being able to partner with Martelle for the training was also important.
“We rely on them for mutual aid. So, there are times where we’ll call in them, or Monticello, or Olin or Wyoming to assist us. So, it’s good to know who you’re working with and work those teams together,” Frank said.
Specific tactics they were able to practice included water supplying for a rural fire, hose handling and just getting better acquainted with the overall behavior of fire by watching it build.
They weren’t the only department that got that opportunity Sunday. The Oxford Junction Fire Department held a similar training on a home scheduled for demolition south of town. Evolutions included were search/rescue, fire suppression and ventilation.