Ohnward Bank & Trust CEO and chairman of the board Abram Tubbs is celebrating 25 years serving communities and businesses in eastern Iowa through his work at Ohnward.
As CEO and chairman, Tubbs is responsible for the overall operations and policy of the bank, ensuring accuracy of financial reporting, and navigating the changes in regulations or economic conditions.
Along with his role at Ohnward Bank & Trust, Tubbs also serves as director, president and CFO of First Central State Bank, director at Maquoketa State Bank and president and CFO of holding company Ohnward Bancshares, Inc.
“For 25 years, Abe has shown his dedication to Ohnward’s mission of making a positive difference in the lives of everyone we touch,” Tim Kintner, Ohnward Bank president, said. “Not only is he extremely knowledgeable about financials and operations, but he truly cares about our customers, employees and the communities we serve.”
Tubbs continues a family banking tradition that began with his grandfather, Edward, and father, Al, and continues on with his brother, Brig, and him. He received his Bachelors of Specialized Studies in Business and Economics from Cornell College and Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa. Tubbs is also a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
For six years from 2014 to 2019, Tubbs served as a director on the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He has been an active member of the Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) throughout his career, most recently serving on the IBA Board of Directors from 2019 to 2022. He is currently a member of the Community Bankers Advisory Council for the American Bankers Association in Washington, D.C.
“I am proud to be part of an organization that has a long history of service and a team that is dedicated to the success of our customers and community,” Tubbs said. “Ohnward’s employees are the best of the best, which makes what I do easy. They care about our customers and are always looking for innovative ways to improve our operations to benefit the people and communities we serve.”
Tubbs lives in Anamosa with his wife, Nicole, and children, Ava, Ike and Zeke.