Anamosa
Just in time for summer, a standalone ice cream parlor has come to downtown Anamosa.
Two Scoops, which held its grand opening April 29, opened its doors at 207 E. Main Street. The idea came about after Eileen and Josh Bates purchased a handful of buildings downtown and began trying to determine what might best fill a need.
“We wanted a safe and fun place for kids to come,” Eileen said.
It also fit well into their already busy schedules, with Eileen running her own salon in Cedar Rapids and Josh traveling a lot for his work as a pipefitter.
With an idea established, next came the product research, with the duo leaving no stone unturned in their search for the best ice cream they could find.
“We traveled to different cities and different states and we tried every ice cream under the sun,” Eileen said, and the Chocolate Shoppe out of Madison, Wis., kept rising to the top.
Though the flavors may rotate based on availability, the goal is to offer something for everyone, whether that means offering something without nuts, dairy, eggs or no sugar-added. Even vegan flavors are on the menu. In addition to ice creams, the shop is offering shakes with names inspired by the community, like the Wapsi Mudd Slide and Raider Rage, as well as malts and root beer floats, the latter utilizing 1919 root beer on tap.
Eileen and Josh, together with their children and future daughter-in-law, Alisshea Davis-Sota, turned an old law office into something that celebrates the original building, doing the demolition and renovation themselves. Throughout the process, the original ceiling was re-exposed and walls covered with images from historic Anamosa and vintage advertisements touting “Anamosa Ice Cream.”
“We’re trying to keep with the history of Anamosa,” Eileen said. “There’s so much history we want to keep downtown.”
In addition to offering something that they felt filled a need in the community, the positions offered to local youth was equally as important, with many of the staff hired on for their first jobs.
“I always tell people, ‘Please be kind,’ because we’re all learning as we go,” she said, noting that learning experience extends to the owners. “We didn’t buy into a franchise. So, we didn’t get a manual that says, ‘This is what you do.’”
The early response they got from the community on the opening weekend was fantastic, as they sold out of 10 flavors and a couple of their shake varieties
“It’s been great to have the response that we did,” she said. “So many people came up and hugged me and said, ‘Thank you.’”
A common query over the initial weekend was when a menu or website would be available. Bates said they’re in conversation with the high school and are hoping to be able to offer students the opportunity to gain some real-world experience, likely in the fall, in helping to design some of that.
The parlor is open seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday, 12-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12-9 p.m. Those hours could be extended once summer arrives.