Springville
An accident on Springville Road has left one dead and an Anamosa man facing a trio of charges, including vehicular homicide.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 9:28 pm
According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:35 p.m. Feb. 7, Linn County sheriff’s deputies, Linn County Sheriff Rescue, Anamosa Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Springville fire, Marion fire, Anamosa ambulance and area ambulance responded to a fatality accident on Springville Road and Schmidt Lane.
Zachary Twachtmann, 31, of Anamosa was southbound on Springville Road when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle at Springville Road and Schmidt Lane, swerving into and striking another vehicle driven by a Dylan Vascik, 46, of Springville who was northbound on Springville Road. Vascik was pronounced dead at the scene.
Twachtmann was transported to the Linn County Correctional Center with non-life-threatening injuries and charged with operating while intoxicated, homicide by vehicle—operating under the influence and failure to maintain control. He is being held on bond for all three charges of $26,287.88.
Twachtmann’s passenger, Mackenna Scofield, 25, of Anamosa, was transported by Anamosa Ambulance to Mercy Hospital with what appeared to by non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
