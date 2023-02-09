Starlighters II Community Theatre is offering a fun and pocketbook-friendly way to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
The stage will become The Starlight Room, Jones County’s newest “Night Spot” where local performers will provide the entertainment for the evening.
The program will include a variety of numbers. Songs will range from Broadway musical tunes from both past and present such as “My Fair Lady” and “Waitress,” to favorite pop songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s like “My Love” and “Teenager in Love.”
Interspersed among the songs, actors will perform four comedy sketches focusing on blind dates gone bad from the hilarious play “Check, Please” by Jonathon Rand.
Audiences will learn about the first main stage show of the 2023 Season, “Suppressed Desires,” which is being directed by Jennifer Beall.
The vocalists who will be entertaining at the Starlight Room (aka the Starlighter stage) are Jan Beardsley, Denise Cherry, Steve Clemmons, Baylea Hutchinson, Eli Shipley, Lisa Smith and Steve Wendl. Kevin Sims is the master of ceremonies. Stephanie Hutchinson and Janith Cratsenberg are the organizers of the event.
Tickets can be purchased on line for $10 per adult and $5 students. Seating is general admission. Check out starlighters.org for more information and tickets. Starlighters’ Facebook page will offer pictures as the time draws nearer.