Vernice Shada, 96, of Anamosa, died peacefully, Monday, March 6, at her son’s home in Crossville, Tenn.
Mass of Christian burial was held 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Anamosa with interment in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Father Sean Smith officiated the services. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa where a parish Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Vernice’s family and sign the online guest book.
Vernice Ann Hinz was born Aug. 11, 1926 at Farmington, Wis. She was the daughter of Paul and Esther Boucher, Hinz. Vernice graduated from the Anamosa Community Schools. She married Tony Shada Aug. 31, 1949 at St. George Orthodox Church, Cedar Rapids. The couple owned and operated Shada’s Market and later Shada’s Sporting Goods, she also worked at Woody’s Café for many years.
Vernice was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, and the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are her three children: Dr. Victor Shada, Susan (David Jekel) Shada and Timothy (Roxiene) Shada; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Alli, McKenna and Jacob; her brother Sylvester (Joanne) Hinz and her sister-in-law, Ruth Hinz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Tony and infant son Tony Jr.; her siblings, Virginia Benter, Allen, Edward, Clifford, Manford, Marcellus, Virgil and Edward Hinz.