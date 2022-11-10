Camp Courageous will host a Veterans Day Tribute at the Durgin Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. All veterans and their families are invited to attend this free event.

The afternoon will include the Mainliner Memorial Park, zipline rides, food, beverages, bowling, bingo and more. Prizes are sponsored by The Cone Shop (Monticello) and Las Brasas Mexican restaurant (Anamosa).

