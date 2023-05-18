Walderbach

Bob Walderbach was presented with artwork that will hang in the halls of the Jones Regional Medical Center by CEO Eric Briesemeister to commemorate his retirement from the ambulance board.

 Submitted

Anamosa

Bob Walderbach has seen a lot in his years involved with Anamosa’s ambulance service, both as a member of the force and as a long-serving member of the board over the course of more than 50 years.

Old ambulance
Buy Now

Bob Walderbach, far left, with the Anamosa ambulance and the new ambulance uniforms in a photo from the Anamosa Journal in 1973.

