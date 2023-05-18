Anamosa
Bob Walderbach has seen a lot in his years involved with Anamosa’s ambulance service, both as a member of the force and as a long-serving member of the board over the course of more than 50 years.
Back when he first joined the force as one of its founding members, the role of those in the ambulance was much different.
“The ambulance that was being used was actually the funeral home’s, and they needed people to ride with them,” Walderbach recalled.
He said he initially joined because he was a businessman with a vested interest in seeing the community grow. He worked both as a hairdresser for 60 years and a realtor for 30 years, often times making a pitch for a home when he had people in his chair.
“If the town survived, I survived,” he said. “That’s just how I felt.”
Walderbach was part of a group of about five people that took a quick course just aimed at teaching them enough to be able to get people to the hospital.
“None of us had a lot of training in medicine,” he said. “What we did for the first year or so is make sure we got them to the hospital alive…to turn them over to the people who really knew what they were doing.”
He was successful in that goal, saying he only had one person pass away while riding with them during his time on the service.
Since he started on the force, there’s been a lot of evolution in terms of those manning the vehicles.
“We have a lot of really trained people now. We have people who can step into the ER and really be a lot of help,” Walderbach said.
That goes for what ambulances look like now, too. They’ve transformed from outfitted hearses to sophisticated and specialized pieces of equipment in their own right.
“It’s as good as they come in the area,” Walderbach said.
Over the years, he’s seen personally just how much the service has made a difference.
“There were a lot of my friends that used the ambulance and probably wouldn’t have been with us or lived as long as they did [without it],” he said.
Aside from when he was assisting others, Walderbach didn’t have to ride in one of the ambulances himself until about 20 years ago following a heart attack.
Even after retiring from working in the ambulance, he remained a member of the board until recently.
To celebrate his retirement from the board, he was treated with a dinner and presented with a picture of a sunflower, which will hang in the halls of the hospital in his honor.
“Bob has seen the ambulance service grow and evolve to become a vital part of the community’s emergency response system. His passion and hard work have made a significant difference in the lives of countless people in the community,” Jones Regional Medical Center and the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service said in a joint statement.
“Jones Regional Medical Center and the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service extend their deepest gratitude and heartfelt thanks to Bob for his many years of service, wishing him all the best in his well-deserved retirement. His unwavering dedication has inspired others to follow in his footsteps and contribute to the continued success of the ambulance service.”
In selecting what photo he wanted to be hung, Walderbach was presented with a trio of options, with the sunflower being his first choice because it represented the rural community and had always been a flower he particularly enjoyed.
Walderbach, now a Mount Pleasant resident and in his 80s, said he still works part-time and has no plans on slowing down soon. Even though he’s no longer a resident of Anamosa, he still takes pride in the city where he lived and worked for so many years and said he’s heartened by those in the younger generations stepping up and taking the lead like he did all those years ago.
“I see that it’s stronger right now than maybe it’s been for a while.” he said.