Des Moines
Feb. 3, the Iowa Department of Corrections (IDOC) announced personnel changes that will occur at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility (FDCF) and the Anamosa State Penitentiary (ASP).
Effective Feb. 17, current ASP Warden Kris Karberg will be transferring into the warden position at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. Also, effective Feb. 17, current FDCF Warden Nick Lamb will be transferring into the warden position at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Prior to becoming warden at ASP, Karberg served the South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) for over eight years; where he ultimately served as the deputy warden of the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. Prior to joining the SDDOC, Karberg worked for the US State Department as site commander of security at the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. In total, he brings more than 30 years of security operations experience to his new role leading the FDCF team.
Prior to becoming warden at FDCF, Lamb served the New Mexico Department of Corrections (NMDOC) as the deputy warden of administration. Prior to joining the NMDOC, Lamb served in many positions throughout his 26-year-career in the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he most recently served as assistant warden of operations at Stateville Correctional Center prior to his retirement from the Illinois DOC in 2020.
“Warden Karberg and Warden Lamb are two incredible leaders within Iowa’s correctional system, and we are lucky to have their expertise and dedication to public safety. As two of our newer wardens within our system, transferring them between these two institutions gives them an opportunity to gain additional experience with a new staff and a new facility,” department of corrections director Beth Skinner said.
“I cannot thank either of them enough for their leadership and eagerness to learn and grow as part of our greater corrections team. I have no doubt they each possess the abilities necessary to effectively balance reliable security within our institutions, while also overseeing effective treatment programs for those under our supervision.”
IDOC also announced plans to transition the security designation for ASP from a medium/maximum security facility (SD-5) to a strictly medium security facility (SD-4).
“Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended and in conjunction with Iowa’s prison population declining, IDOC has the bed space and resources needed to safely conduct and implement this transition,” Skinner said. “This decision was made after much consideration and detailed planning, and we feel certain that now is the time to make this transition. By transitioning Anamosa State Penitentiary to a strictly medium security facility, IDOC can focus on providing even further treatment opportunities for the system’s medium custody inmates, building upon two years of reducing Iowa’s recidivism rate.”
The security designation will not change until the transition process is complete. At the end of the transition, ASP’s general inmate population will be composed of inmates classified as medium custody. A majority of inmates designated as maximum security at ASP will be moved to the Iowa State Penitentiary, Iowa’s maximum-security prison. Families and inmates have been notified.