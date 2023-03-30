Springville
Following a string of weather-impacted days, the Springville school board approved a series of changes for the current school year.
To make up the necessary hours in the calendar, school will be in session for Friday, April 7, (the calendar’s snow makeup day), and Monday, April 10, and the early dismissals scheduled for March 22, April 19, April 26, May 3, May 10 and May 17 were axed.
With these edits in mind, superintendent Autumn Pino had previously talked through the 2023-2024 calendar to give the district more wiggle room in the number of hours in the calendar, giving a cushion 42.5 hours by taking early outs from being every Wednesday and making them the first and third Wednesday of every week instead.
“We had such good intentions to have that weekly early dismissal, which is a great thing I know for staff, I don’t know if it’s great for families,” Pino said, noting it allowed more time for collaboration with staff. “However, what we’re finding now, is to buyback all this time, we’re canceling all of our spring collaboration time, which is disheartening.”
Board members mentioned that they’d heard from community members concerning late cancellations of early outs because of cancelled school days. Board member Amy Hosek said that early dismissals cancelling the planned early out for later in the week caused confusion and scrambling from parents in the community. The hope is, by adding in extra hours, that can be avoided.
“I thought it was important that we rectify the situation and try to find a balance,” Pino said, noting that if they found hitches in the plan, it could be addressed when it was time to do the calendar again.
Snow makeup days, should they be needed, are slated for March 29 and May 28-31. A weeklong spring break is scheduled for March 11-15.
There are other changes to the calendar, including giving credit for holidays.
