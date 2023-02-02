Where’s the beef? Editor:

The Iowa House Health and Human Service Committee recently took up a bill (House File 3) that proposes sweeping changes to SNAP, formerly Food Stamps. I could not believe one of the changes proposed by HF3 is to no longer allow low-income individuals and families products like cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, soup, jelly and meat (to name a few). Meat? People in need don’t eat meat?

