The Iowa House Health and Human Service Committee recently took up a bill (House File 3) that proposes sweeping changes to SNAP, formerly Food Stamps. I could not believe one of the changes proposed by HF3 is to no longer allow low-income individuals and families products like cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, soup, jelly and meat (to name a few). Meat? People in need don’t eat meat?
So why are legislators doing this you ask? After a little digging, I did find a quote from Speaker Pat Grassley, “It’s these entitlement programs. They’re the ones that are growing within the budget and are putting pressure on us being able to fund other priorities.”(KCCI, 1/19/23)
At first, this quote did not make much sense. What does this have to do with eliminating meat from the SNAP eligible food list? Well, another provision of the bill would reduce the income level Iowans need to qualify for the program. Now Speaker Grassley’s comment makes sense. To save money, let’s just kick a lot of low-income folks off the program.
Today, there are more than 350,000 Iowans facing food insecurity. Struggling to make ends meet, families, seniors and veterans in the Anamosa area may face the inability of getting nutritious food and even be removed from the program!
Please tell your legislator and members of the House Health and Human Services Committee that you do not support this mean-spirited bill!