Feb. 20, the Anamosa school board held a public hearing on their whole grade sharing agreement with Olin and whether to continue to accept students from grades seven through 12.
Under the terms of the sharing agreement, Anamosa would receive funding for 100% of the tuition that Olin receives on a per pupil basis for each student from those grades that attends Anamosa. Under the agreement, 35% of the tuition payment will come from Olin’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax revenue and 65% from the general fund.
Anamosa superintendent Darren Hanna presented the agreement for the board to agree to with one change from the previous agreement in which the districts agreed to remove a clause that would allow Olin to charge Anamosa for the transportation costs on a per day basis. It is a clause Olin has never utilized in the past.
“I think that’s a fair deal, and we want those students to keep coming here,” Hanna said.
Board member Brian Hurt commented that the previous agreement had also previously said that Olin would send students to Anamosa exclusively and they subsequently made a similar agreement with Midland. Midland reapproved their agreement with Olin last month. With the changes in open enrollment over the past five years making that process easier, Hanna said the exclusivity clause wouldn’t have made any difference.
The agreement passed, with Hurt as the lone dissenter.
With the passage, the agreement, extended in 2018, was reextended for another five years and will last until 2028. That agreement has been in place since the 2012-2013 school year.