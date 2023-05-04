Editor:
This past weekend, Monticello had five of its leading legislative Democrats in its presence as we gathered for our yearly Jones Co. Democrats Spring Banquet.
Editor:
Keynote speakers Iowa Democratic Chairperson Rita Hart and Senator Zach Wahls confidently reminded us why we’re Democrats and the philosophies we support. Things such as feeding hungry kids and providing healthcare for them and their families are at the top of the list. Educating everyone, freedom of speech and creating jobs/wages in which to raise a family follow close behind. Creating a clean environment, practicing gun safety and finally reproductive freedoms round out the list.
It’s quite simple...we love and support the child/student (challenged or exceptional), factory worker, farmer, single parent, immigrant, LGBTQ+ person, teacher and healthcare workers to the end of the Earth and beyond. Other local legislators from Cedar Rapids and Dubuque (Senator Molly Donahue, Senator Pam Jochum and Representative Elizabeth Wilson) fight at our Iowa statehouse to promote legislation so all these groups win.
Our personal thanks to these spirited leaders as well as our own Jones County Democrats who attended the event. Your membership is vital to support Iowans in whatever walk of life they journey. Your food pantry and raffle donations, plus spending time thanking these legislators and UAW members in attendance only builds our Democratic family.
For those wanting to join our Democratic team, visit our website for more information to upcoming events for the summer and fall months. The Jones Co. Democrats Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts are updated often for quick links to information. Take the opportunity to speak up, stand up, and show up for what you can politically support.
Tony Amsler, Chairperson JCDP
Mary Melchert, Vice-Chairperson JCDP
