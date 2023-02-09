As they welcomed women to the Jones County Extension office in Monticello Jan. 30 for a pair of listening posts, organizers for the new Women Land and Legacy joint chapter for Jones and Delaware counties were ecstatic about the response they got.
“Great participation,” Alycia Willenbring, resource conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said. “Everyone was really excited to be involved and have an opportunity for educational events targeted towards women.”
Women, Land and Legacy (WLL) is a locally led non-profit group that spans across the country as a resource for women in agriculture. WLL is a bottom-up USDA education and outreach program. WLL empowers women landowners and farmers to be agents of positive change in their communities through active participation, educational sessions and networking opportunities. It provides participants opportunities to inform agencies what their needs are and bridges partnerships between government, non-profit organizations, faith based and community groups. Partners provide local, relevant information, speakers and resources to local women so they can make the best farming and conservation decisions for their land.
The goal for the chapter would be to host at least a few events a year for women with topics being curated based on what local members were interested in learning more about. The listening post provided a wide range of feedback. Interests included: general resources, like insurance and legacy planning, how to connect with legislators, pasture rotation and planning and workshops around conservation and soil health.
Attendees also expressed interest in not only learning about various techniques but also in being able to connect with someone who’s actually put them into practice.
“Like a role model of sorts. Have it seen on the land and know somebody that’s achieved it and having somebody to help them do the same,” Willenbring said.
The chapter does have a Facebook page, “Women, Land & Legacy: Jones and Delaware Counties IA,” but is also investigating a Facebook group, given the interest in networking.
“It’s more of an open conversation concept,” Willenbring said.
Between the two posts, 65 people have signed up on the email list, and they’re evenly split between Jones and Delaware counties.
A report on the meeting was still a work in progress, but the committee formed to lead the chapter was planning on going over the feedback and set a few events for the coming year.
“We are definitely going to be planning events for this year, we just have to get the logistics figured out,” Willenbring said.
Information on future events will be disseminated through the chapter’s newsletter, to likely be dispersed either by the end of February or early March. To get put on the mailing list, email Halie Jackson at halie.jackson@usda.gov.