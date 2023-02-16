Wyoming
A mainstay in Wyoming’s downtown will official be closing its doors at the beginning of March.
Holly Lane has been the owner and operator of Holly’s Town Super Market since she took over the shop from her father in 1989.
The business started out as Ade’s Meat when her father, Ade Lane, opened the business. He later partnered with Bill Hurst on a store before opening his own location. Holly’s role in the business began in the early ‘70s when she started helping out her dad after school.
“As a teenager, I had always dreamed of working with my dad,” Lane said.
She worked a lot with her dad in the meat room where she learned how to cut certain types of meats and slowly had different jobs turned over to her.
When her dad passed away suddenly in 1989, her first reaction was “What do I do?” Having worked with her father, there were still things she hadn’t quite learned about the business, and she credits the shop’s employees for helping her navigate the first few months.
“After my dad’s passing, one of my warehouse guys came down to teach me how to cut meat. I loved my job, and I loved learning from my dad’s employees and my dad, as I never went to college, all self-learned,” she said.
Over the course of more than 50 years in the business, Lane has seen a lot of changes. Some, like the government regulations and the paperwork she won’t miss, but what she will miss is the relationships she developed over the years with both customers and vendors.
“I was always picking on most everyone, and they picked on me, too. My laughter with my customers was so much fun,” she said. “You got to know your vendors. You got to form a relationship with them, and that was always fun.”
Something else that she was always changing were her offerings.
“If you’re really interested in your job, mine was always keeping people happy. If they saw something they wanted, I’d try to get it,” she said.
Much like the products, the layout of the store never stayed the same, much to the chagrin of some of her customers.
“They’d go, ‘Why don’t you leave it the same?’ and I’d go ‘Because it’s boring.’ I’ve got to supe it up a little bit,” she said, noting those little changes helped keep the experience fresh.
After more than 50 years, Lane has gotten to a place where she was ready to call it a career.
“I turned 65 in 2023 and have worked 50 some years, so it’s time to quit working and enjoy life,” she said, noting she was looking forward to not having a schedule and the end of having to keep her books.
Since the end of last year, she’s had limited hours and will finally close her doors when her licenses expire March 9, with an auction to follow to get rid of the equipment.
As she walks away from the business, she does so knowing her dad would be proud.
“He always said he built the business for me,” she said. “I didn’t want it to fall. That was my main goal. This is what he wanted, and this is what I wanted. I wanted to be successful like he was, and I did it.”
“I made it. I made it from the beginning to the end.”