DES MOINES
Anamosa’s Colton Borst, one of the program’s top hurdlers, represented the Raiders not only as the anchor in the state qualifying shuttle hurdle relay Thursday, May 20, but was back on the Drake Stadium track Friday, May 21, in the class 2A 110-meter high hurdle event.
“As a senior, if you have to end your hurdling career somewhere, it might as well be at the state meet,” said Borst, who blazed his way down the track finishing sixth in his heat and 17th overall coming through with a time of 15.98-seconds.
“I really wanted to make finals and get a medal here. I had pretty high hopes coming in, but I just didn’t get it done.”
Spirit Lake’s Jack Latham won the event, posting a time of 14.49 in the finals Saturday, May 22.
“He ran about the same time at state as he has all year,” said Raider boys track coach Justin Bader. “That’s a typical result for him. He just started doing hurdles this year, and it was a great year for him and us.”