This week’s honor goes to Hailey Carolan. Carolan’s performance in the Pirates Class 2A Region 6 final matchup against Denver would make any coach proud. Carolan pitched a complete game, with 15 of the 27 batters she faced going down by strikeout.
She also connected with the game winning single in the bottom of the fifth inning scoring McKenna Parker for the eventual winning run.
Q&A with Hailey Carolan
What is the best part about competing?
Being with my team and feeling the adrenaline of a big game, especially when we win it.
What is your favorite sports quote?
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” — Philippians 4:13
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Being an athlete teaches me important life skills such as working with a team, building relationships, and working hard to accomplish goals.
What do you do to calm your butterflies while you compete?
Talking to my teammates calms me down and I also use a technique my coach taught me to visualize the pitch going well before I pitch it.
What age were you when you started your sport?
I started when I was 6.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
When I first competed in high school softball as an eighth grader, I was inspired by the upperclassmen that welcomed and encouraged me.
What one word that describes you?
Determined