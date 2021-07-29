This week’s honor goes to North Linn’s Skylar Benesh. She had an outstanding week in their run for their second state title in three years.
Q&A with Skylar Benesh
What is the best part about competing?
Playing softball is something I really enjoy doing. I can clear my mind and just focus on the game. Another great part is getting to be on an amazing team. Working together and having fun is one of the best feelings.
What is your favorite sports quote?
I personally don’t have a favorite quote, however, my grandpa has always told me “Nose to the grindstone.” It simply means to work hard. He has always pushed me to be the best I can be and I know I wouldn’t be here without his support.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Being an athlete has brought out the best in me. Being an athlete and a teammate has made me more of a selfless person. In order to work together and be on a team, you can’t be selfish. I have so much trust in my teammates and I believe in them. It also carries off the field.
What do you do to calm your butterflies while you compete?
I get butterflies when I compete, especially when it is an important or big game. I don’t really have anything specific I do, but I know when we start warming up and getting ready for the game they will go away. In a way, the game calms me down.
What age were you when you started your sport?
I started playing T-ball when I was in first grade. I was about 5 years old. I have been playing softball for 10 or 11 years. I loved playing when I was little, and I still love playing to this day.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Most people look up to big star athletes, but I always looked up to someone local. Hannah Bridgewater has always been someone I look up to. I actually got to play one year of high school softball with her. She was a senior and I was an 8th grader. We have always been friends, ever since we were little. She has always been such a hardworking person and she was such a great teammate when we played together.
What one word that describes you?
One word that describes me is hardworking. I am always looking to get better and put in extra work. I have always known that being good at something doesn’t just happen, you have to work for it. I always find time to put in work to get better and stronger.