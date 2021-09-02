All four of our area schools kicked off their 2021 seasons this past Friday night. Alburnett hosted North Linn, Center Point Urbana won on the road against Vinton and Central City played at Lone Tree.
ALBURNETT vs. NORTH LINNIn a week one conference rivalry match-up, Alburnett hosted North Linn under the lights but was not able to secure the win, losing 38-0.
A strong running game and a solid defensive performance from the Lynx was too much for the Pirates to handle in their week one match-up. The Lynx ran for five touchdowns for 420 rushing yards on 46 attempts to the Pirates –9 yards on 24 attempts which was one of the deciding factors in the Lynx win.
Cade Haughenbury ran for 255 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns. Brady Klensworth and Tate Haughenbury also each had a touchdown for the Lynx
Lynx head coach Jared Collum commented following the game, “We kept the running game pretty basic, we just executed very well.”
Wyatt McMahon led the way for the Lynx defense with seven solo tackles, five of those for a loss. Landon Miller contributed with 4.5 tackles and an interception. Austin Hilmer also had a good night returning an interception midway through the first quarter for a 60-yard touchdown and the first points of the game for the Lynx.
“I thought the linebacking crew played well, Jarin Peyton, Miller and Klendworth all had outstanding nights. We played well on both sides. The O-Line was a work in progress coming into week one, they are coming together and gelling early.” said Collum
There were some bright spots for the Pirates in the game. Both Carson Klostermann and Brody Neighbor played very well on both sides of the ball for the Pirates. Brody Neighbor recorded seven tackles, four of those for a loss. He also had an interception on defense for the Pirates.
On offense, Brody Neighbor led the team with two catches for 17 yards. Klostermann recorded six tackles with four of them being solo tackles. He also had 31 yards on two kick returns. Payton Baker, Grayson Carolan and Josiah Steen each had four solo tackles for the Pirates.
CENTER POINT URBANA at VINTON-SHELLSBURGThe Stormin’ Pointers came away with a 6-0 win on the road thanks to a 14-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Braylon Havel to his tight end Tucker Clark in the third quarter. Vinton-Shellsburg then drove the length of the field to the CPU one-yard line but was unable to score and CPU held on for a 6-0 victory to start off their 2021 season 1-0.
CPU head coach Dan Burke said, “It was a great atmosphere for opening night of the 2021 football season at Vinton-Shellsburg. Both teams played all out and gave it their all.”
For CPU, defensive tackle Ethan Kress led the defense with ten tackles as well as playing every snap on the offensive line. Running backs Collin Hoskins (RB/LB) and Cole Werner (RB/LB) also played both ways at a very high level. Hoskins ran for 29 yards on seven carries with three tackles on defense. Werner led the Pointers in rushing yards with 56 on 21 carries. The Pointer offense totaled 100 yards on the ground while throwing for 76 yards.
Individual stats include: rushing – Cole Werner 21-56, Collin Hoskins 7-29, Braylon Havel 8-15; passing – Braylon Havel 4/10 76 yards and one TD; receiving – Tucker Clark 2-38 one TD, Cole Werner 1-31, Caleb Webster 1-7; tackles – Ethan Kress 10, Kyle Kress six, Kanon Tupa 5.5, Ryan Barth 4.5, Conner Mathis four, Cole Werner 3.5, Collin Hoskins three, Chase Hotchkiss two, Caleb webster 1.5; interceptions – Kanon Tupa one.
CENTRAL CITY at LONE TREELone Tree came out fast and often scoring 22 points in the first quarter. Central City was able to hold them scoreless until the fourth quarter but found themselves having a tough time getting points on the scoreboard until a fourth quarter pass from sophomore QB Jayden Hansen to junior Lucas Greif for 19 yards, Wade Yoder scored the two-point conversion for the Wildcats only score on the night in their 38-8 loss on the road at Lone Tree.
Senior Wade Yoder led the rushing attack with 28 yards on six carries. Jack Kramer and Aiden Klostermann each had 21 yards rushing. Aiden Klostermann had one reception for 33 yards and led the defense with five tackles.
Defensively 13 Wildcats were able to record a tackle with 15 of them being solo tackles. Junior Luke Burds recorded 1.5 of the Wildcats four sacks. Hansen and Aiden Klostermann led the team with five tackles each.
Individual stats include: rushing – Wade Yoder 6-28, Aiden Klostermann 9-21, Jack Kramer 3-21, Christopher Greif 1-3, Lucas Greif 1-1, Marcus Pruismann 4-1, Jason Rose 5 for –4 and Jayden Hansen 6 for -9; passing – Jayden Hansen 5/8 for 74 and one TD; receiving – Aiden Klostermann 1-33, Lucas Greif 1-19, Mekhi Benton 1-16 and Wade Yoder 12-6; tackles – Jayden Hansen and Aiden Klosterman five, Luke Burds four, Colton Nowadzky three, Christopher Greif 2.5, Matthew Klostermann, Mekhi Benton and Marcus Pruismann two, Jack Kramer and Wade Yoder 1.5, Favre Weber one and Troy Curtis .5