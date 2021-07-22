This week’s honor goes to North Linn’s Jill Smith. Smith came off an injury this season on July 3 for their Xavier game which was just in time to help her team through the playoffs. She had an outstanding week in their two regional playoffs games to help lead the Lynx to the state tournament. In two games this week Jill went 5/8 at the plate, with three doubles, a homerun and four RBIs.
Q&A with Jill Smith
What is the best part about competing?
The rush I get from winning a big game with my teammates is an irreplaceable feeling. Competing allows me to show the skills I have and really makes me a better person on and off the field.
What is your favorite sports quote?
“I am too positive to be doubtful, too optimistic to be fearful and too determined to be defeated.”
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
It teaches me to work for everything that I earn. It also makes me realize that nothing in life comes easily and that hard work pays off. You’ll never regret working hard for something but you will regret doing nothing about it. Lastly, it teaches me the value of teamwork and how to be selfless.
What do you do to calm your butterflies while you compete?
I’m not a very nervous person and I have a lot of faith in myself and my teammates to get the job done. However, something I tend to do when I’m really focused is stick my tongue out. I’ve done it since I was little and I have about a million pictures of myself doing it. In the end it is just a game and I just focus on having fun.
What age were you when you started your sport?
Growing up with an older brother made me get into the sport when I was young. I started playing when I was four years old and started out in tee-ball. A couple years later I got to play coach pitch for my dad.
What has kept you going when you face adversity?
I have a huge love for the game of softball and it’s a big outlet in my life when things might not be going perfectly. I’ve had some struggles with injuries and it has been tough getting back into the groove but knowing that my teammates will always have my back and believe in me helps me get through it.