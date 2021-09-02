Athlete of the Week Sep 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Linn’s Cade Haughenbury, FootballThis week’s honor goes to North Linn’s Cade Haughenbury. Cade had an outstanding week in their opening night win at Alburnett. Cade Haughenbury ran for 255 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns.What is the best part about competing?The best part about competing is the atmosphere. There is something special about being on the field on a Friday night with my teammates.What is your favorite sports quote?“If you ain’t first, you’re last” ~ Ricky BobbyHow does being an athlete make you a better person?I think it helps you develop life skills including hard work and dedication.What do you do to calm your butterflies while you compete?I typically only get butterflies before competition but they disappear as soon as it begins.What age were you when you started your sport?I started playing flag football in first grade before moving to tackle in third grade.Who inspired you as a young athlete?Definitely my dad. He’s introduced me to all the sports I’ve played and has spent countless hours helping me improve as an athleteWhat one word that describes you?Determined. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you