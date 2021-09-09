Athletes of the Week Sep 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week’s Athletes of the Week are...CPU’s Eli Larson and Julia Paine and CC/SPR Addison MerrittWe have selected three runners as our Athletes of the Week after their first-place performances this past week in Cross Country.Eli Larson won the varsity boys division with a time of 16:59.7, Julia Paine won the JV girls race and seventh grader Addison Merritt won her middle school division race in a time of 9:38.1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you