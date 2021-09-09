As we welcome September, let’s take a look at the happenings of August. I attended Alburnett’s Benefit Days Aug. 7. There was a great parade, people, food, and events. Thank you to the Alburnett Community Diamond Club (ACDC) for hosting this event. Also, thank you to the Alburnett Historical Society for having their annual bake sale. It was a great day for our community.
A special shoutout to Bauman and Company, a 112-year-old clothing store in Mount Vernon, topped four competitors in a pitch contest held in Iowa City Monday evening. Five businesses from Main Street Iowa communities across the state competed in the final round of the Open 4 Business contest, which began in April with 17 applicants. Bauman and Company owners Olivia and Josh Randall will receive a $20,000 grant, which they plan to use to convert the store’s basement into a full shoe department, step up marketing efforts, and work with local chiropractors and physical therapists to help fit people with shoes.
Representative Ashley Hinson held her annual BBQ Aug 28. It was great to see everyone as well as hear from Rep. Hinson. She is one of the hardest working elected officials we have here in Iowa. She is always out there listening and working for the people. Thank you for all you do, Rep. Hinson.
Aug. 10 was the one-year anniversary of the devastating derecho. There was so much damage and loss, but we were lucky and thankful no one was severely injured or killed in our community. Much gratitude to all the responders, neighbors, and volunteers who helped with the recovery.
Some great news from the end of July, the total number of working Iowans increased to 1,593,600, which is 55.400 higher than July 2020 and 5,700 more than June of 2021. In addition to 5,600 newly employed Iowans, the number of unemployed Iowans looking for work rose by 800, resulting in Iowa’s labor force participation rate increasing from 66.6% in June to 66.9% in July.
Feel free to contact me with any comments or concerns regarding how I can best serve you as your Representative. As always, I look forward to another great month of representing the people of District 95.