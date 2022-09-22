CENTRAL CITY
9-15 vs Maq Valley
Anytime Maquoketa Valley comes to town, regardless of their record, you know they will bring a team that does not back down. This was the case Thursday night when they came to Central City for a TRC showdown. When the final whistle blew, Central City came away with a 3-1 (25-18, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23) win improving its season record to 10-8.
It was an interesting roller coaster of a night for the Wildcats from Central City. In the first two set wins, they played some of their best team ball of the season, said assistant coach Randy Clark, “We took the first two sets of the match and played great as a whole.”
The wheels fell off the track in the third set though for Central City. Getting down early by a large margin and couldn't claw their way back. MV started to utilize their middles more in the third set, and Central City’s front line had trouble blocking on them correctly to stop it falling 25-17.
Starting the fourth set, Central City started to pick up on the adjustments they made, but again they found themselves in a big hole early on.
Down 6-12 in the fourth coach Clark called a timeout. They came out of the timeout with an ace by Cami Ellis, followed by an overpass kill by Bailee Weber. Two points off Maq Valley errors followed by another big kill from Bailee Weber got The Wildcats back within striking distance.
By the middle of the set, they started to come around with big plays and well-placed attacks to get the set even again.
It was point for point for a while, then Central City started to pull away slowly by 2-3 points. However, towards the end of the set it was still neck and neck and they couldn't control the momentum.
Central City was able to adjust to what MV was trying to do, and got more touches on the block, while utilizing better attack angles that they hadn't exposed yet. The momentum had changed in the Wildcats favor, and that's what took them over the top to get the victory.
“Credit to Maq Valley for not backing down after those first two sets, and also credit to our kids for not giving up and finding a way to get the victory in the end,” said Clark.
“We served better in the fourth set, which was our complete downfall in the third that stopped us from being able to get back in it,” Clark said, “We also started attacking their right side of the defense more in the fourth, which led to more success for us.”
CENTER POINT-URBANA
The Stormin’ Pointers opened up its week on the road against a strong 10-4 Monticello team falling in three sets. They bounced back Thursday with a three-set home win over rival Benton. On Saturday they went 1-1 at the tough Dike-New Hartford tournament on Saturday with a win over Denver, before losing to No. 1 ranked D-NH in two sets.
9-13 at Monticello
Even in a loss, there are always positives to take from a match. Offensively, seniors Lauren Langridge and Taylor Luscomb, along with sophomore Logan Keller all shined. Taylor led the team in kills with 11 of the team's 38. Logan had 19 assists, eight kills, two aces and 13 digs. Addy Tupa led the defense with 15 digs. The Pointers had 66 digs on the night.
Head Coach Michelle Halac said, “We fought hard and came back in the third set to win after being down 0-2. We weren’t quite at full strength, but the girls were scrappy and battled the whole night for every point that they earned.”
9-15 vs Benton
CPU bounced back from its loss earlier in the week with a sweep in three sets 25-14, 25-18, 25-10 to start 2-0 in conference play over its rival the Bobcats from Benton.
It was the Lauren, Taylor and Logan show again on this night. The girls continued their good play leading the Stormin’ Pointers to a three-set win over the Bobcats. Logan led the team with 16 assists, she also contributed with four kills and 15 digs. Taylor led the team with 11 kills, she also had five digs and two aces. Lauren had 11 assists along with 15 digs.
“Our girls came out with a lot of intensity and competitiveness and executed in many different ways.,” Halac said, “Our girls kept many balls alive in difficult situations. We were very proud of our play, efforts and energy the whole match.”
9-17 at Dike-New Hartford Tournament
CPU went 2-2 on the day Saturday at the tough D-NH tournament with wins over Denver and Van Meter, and a loss to both host school D-NH and Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Match results: 2-1-win vs Denver (13-21, 22-20, 15-11), 2-0 vs Van Meter (21-18, 21-15), 0-2 vs Sumner-Fredericksburg (19-21, 16-21) and 0-2 against D-NH (9-25, 14-25).
“We finished the day 2-2 versus some tough competition. We are proud of how we continue to compete and get better each match.” said Halac.
NORTH LINN
9-15 at Springville
North Linn traveled to Springville Thursday evening for a TRC conference showdown. Going in, the Lynx knew they would need to bring its A game in order to upset the Orioles. The Lynx battled, and gave Springville everything they had, but came up short losing in three close hard fought sets (15-25, 19-25, 23-25).
"We fought hard the entire match. I was happy to see our play improve as the match progressed,” Head Coach Jennifer McNeill said, “We had great night blocking and our defense was tough.”
In set one, as with all three sets tonight, the Lynx came out going toe to toe with the Orioles. After the first minutes of the match the score was tied 6-6. Teagan Liebe helped the Lynx to a fast start in the set with some really good offensive play at the net.
Springville took control, and rattled off five straight points for a 11-7 lead, which led to a Lynx timeout. Springville continued to control the remainder of the set taking the first set 25-15.
As with set one, the Lynx started off playing well taking an early lead 4-2, but as real good teams do, Springville answered taking a 12-6 lead. Following the timeout, the Lynx were able to get on a run of its own due in part to some solid defensive play at the net from Sophomore Teagan Liebe, and Evalyn Robinson did a phenomenal job in the back row.
But, like in set one, the Orioles were the team that made more plays at the end of the set taking it 25-19.
The Lynx came out with a mission in set three, taking another early lead 3-1. The difference in this set was that North Linn was able to match the Orioles attack. At 9-9, the Lynx went on a roll taking a lead 14-11 causing a Springville timeout.
With a Lynx 19-14 lead, Springville called another timeout. This time the adjustments the Orioles made showed on the court, as they took control of the remainder of the set, outscoring the Lynx 11-4 for the set and match win.
“We showed up to play and worked hard the entire night and that's all I can ask for as a coach,” said McNeill.
9-17 at Nashua-Plainfield Tourn
On Saturday, the Lynx went 3-0, and repeated as champs at the Nashua-Plainfield tournament with victories over Rockford, South Winneshiek and host Nashua-Plainfield, winning all three in straight two set wins.
“We started out the morning really slow but as the day progressed, we came alive. We ended the day with our best overall match against Nashua-Plainfield,” McNeill said, “Once again, we had different girls step up in different matches to lead the attack for us. Our back row continues to provide solid passes and great defense.”
South Winneshiek Stats: assists – Addison Cira 11, Evalyn Robinson one; kills – Sklyar Benesh four, Caitlin Benesh three, Macy Boge two, Addison Cira, Teegan Liebe one; aces – Addison Cira two, Evalyn Robinson, Macy Boge, Allie Haughenbury one; blocks – Macy Boge, Skylar Benesh one; digs – Evalyn Robinson 13, Skylar Benesh five, Addison Cira four, Allie Haughenbury, Caitlin Benesh three, Macy Boge two.
Rockford Stats: assists – Addison Cira 22, Evalyn Robinson two, Skylar Benesh, Allie Haughenbury one; kills – Caitlin Benesh nine, Macy Boge seven, Teegan Liebe six, Skylar Benesh four, Emilee Bueter three; aces – Allie Haughenbury two, Evalyn Robinson one; digs – Evalyn Robinson 11, Allie Haughenbury eight, Skylar Benesh seven, Caitlin Benesh five, Addison Cira three, Emilee Bueter, Teegan Liebe one.
Nashua-Plainfield Stats: assists – Addison Cira 22, Evalyn Robinson two, Skylar Benesh, Allie Haughenbury one; kills – Caitlin Benesh nine, Macy Boge seven, Teegan Liebe six, Skylar Benesh four, Emilee Bueter three; aces – Allie Haughenbury two, Evalyn Robinson one; digs – Evalyn Robinson 11, Allie Haughenbury eight, Skylar Benesh seven, Caitlin Benesh five, Addison Cira three, Emilee Bueter, Teegan Liebe one.
ALBURNETT
September 15 vs East Buchanan
The Pirates had a short, but tough week. After a 2-2 start, the Pirates have been struggling to find the win column so far this season.
On Thursday, they traveled to East Buc for a TRC showdown, but were not able to bring home the match win, losing in three sets (25-11, 25-22, 25-14). The Pirates will be looking to stop its 16-game losing streak next week against either Central City or Springville. Both will be big tasks but the team has the talent to make it happen.
Stats were not available in time for production.