CENTRAL CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
BOARD OF EDUCATION
SPECIAL MEETING
OCTOBER 11, 2021
MEDIA CENTER
7:30AM
1. Call to Order
Meeting was called to order at 7:31 am by Superintendent Tim Cronin. Present: Leanna Palmer, Adam Rundall, Gina Stewart, and Shelly Wurzer-Kellogg. Absent: Amy Fecht. Also present: Board Secretary/SBO Ashley Ratliff and Elementary Principal Alexis Pieper.
2. Appoint Interim Board President
Motion by Adam Rundall, second by Gina Stewart to appoint Shelly Wurzer-Kellogg as interim Board President in Amy Fecht’s absence. Carried 4-0.
3. Adoption of Agenda
Motion by Leanna Palmer, second by Adam Rundall to adopt agenda. Carried 4-0
4. Rescheduling of Public Hearing
Motion by Leanna Palmer, second by Adam Rundall to approve the Resolution Ratifying, Confirming, and Approving Rescheduling of Public Hearing on the Proposal Issuance of Approximately $2,150,000 School Infrastructure Sales, Services, and Use Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds. Carried 4-0
Public Hearing
Shelly Wurzer-Kellogg opened the Public Hearing for anyone wishing to speak for or against the Proposed Issuance of approximately $2,150,000 School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds. No public comments were received. Public Hearing was closed.
5. Old Business
Motion by Adam Rundall, second by Leanna Palmer to approve Board Policies 800. Carried 4-0
6. Action Items
Motion by Adam Rundall, second by Gina Stewart to approve the Industrial Technology’s Press Box Project. Carried 4-0
Motion by Gina Stewart, second by Adam Rundall to approve the contract with Hy-Vee for flu vaccination clinic. Carried 4-0
Motion by Adam Rundall, second by Leanna Palmer to approve the Resolution Supporting the Proposed Issuance of Approximately $2,150,000 School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Leanna Palmer, Adam Rundall, Gina Stewart, Shelly Wurzer-Kellogg.
Motion by Adam Rundall, second by Leanna Palmer to approve the Apple Kids contract. Carried 4-0
Motion by Adam Rundall, second by Gina Stewart to approve the personnel recommendations, including Dave Johnson as head softball coach, Nik Kemp for study table position, Emily Herbst for study table position, Laura Meier for MS/HS BLT, and Stephanie Sheriff for MS/HS BLT. Carried 4-0
Leanna Palmer adjourned at 7:43 am, seconded by Gina Stewart. Carried 4-0
The next regular Board Meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 6 PM in the Media Center.
Ashley Ratliff Amy Fecht
SBO/Board Secretary Board President
Central City Community Schools Central City Community Schools
Central City, Iowa Central City, Iowa
Published in the Linn News Oct. 28, 2021