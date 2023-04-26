Alburnett
The Alburnett Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at 9 a.m.
Center Point
• Center Point Historical Society is hosting the following events as a part of their “Time Travel: Planes, Trains and Automobiles” theme held at the Depot Museum, 700 Washington St.
• Opening day starts Sunday, May 7, with a gathering to celebrate Warfield’s, the piano, 100th birthday starting at 2 p.m. Cake and piano music will be provided.
• On Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m., Marion historian David Wendell will speak on “Lindbergh Landed Here,” free to the public.
• Sunday, June 4, Coggon farmer Harry Kintzel will visit about flying airplanes and his old hobby of jumping out of them.
Center Point Friends of the Library with host the first First Friday Coffee with Friends April 7. Join Friends and friends for free coffee, snacks and conversation at the Library from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
The American Legion & Auxiliary Dye Benion Unit #297 meets the first Monday of the month; separate meetings at 7 p.m.
KC meeting is every first Thursday of the month at the KC Hall.
The Center Point Historical Society meets the last Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. except in December at the museum.
The Center Point Depot Museum is open each Sunday from May 7–Oct. 29 from 2-5 p.m.
Center Point Lions Club meets the second and fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. at LJL Hall.
The Andersen Center Point Public Library’s hours are: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 1-8 p.m., Tuesday 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Central City
Central City Farmers Market is every Thursday starting June 1–Sept. 29 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the
Veterans Park. Covered booth space and limited electrical spaces are available. For more information, please call 319-438-1713 ext. 1.
Central City Community Garden will be located at the Central City Public Work Shop located at 255 8th St. S. For more information, please call 319-438-1713 ext. 1.
Friends of the Library Book Club meets the third Monday of each month at the library at 6 p.m.
Mainstreet Program board meets every third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 421 meets monthly on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
The Central City Public Library’s regular hours are: Monday 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Central City Historical Society meetings are held the third Thursday of every month.
Bingo at Central City American Legion Post 421, Tuesdays. Doors open 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. The bar will also be open. J.C. Clegg Museum in Central City is open every Thursday from 10 a.m.–Noon.
Coggon
Coggon American Legion meets the second Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Coggon American Legion Hall. Contact 319-435-2378 or 319-560-7871 for more information.
Coggon City Council meets the second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. at Coggon City Hall. 319-435-2314.
Coggon Community Historical Society meets the fourth Monday of the month, 7 p.m. at the Clemons House. 319-435-2274 except in December.
Coggon Lions Club meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Opera House Annex, 218 E. Main St. 319-721-5233.
Coggon Municipal Light Plant meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the plant; call 319-435-2436.
Coggon Public Library Book Club meets the third Wednesday of the month, 1 p.m. at the Coggon Public Library; call 319-435-2542 except in December.
The Faith Mission Thrift Store board meets the third Monday of the month at 4:30 p.m. at the Coggon Center; call 319-480-5030. Public welcome.
The Coggon Center is open weekdays from 7-9 a.m. for walkers. Use the north entrance; call 319-651-6569.
Coffee in Coggon meets at the Historical Hall every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7–10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Coggon Center Card Club meets Thursdays, 1–4 p.m. at the Coggon Center, Bridge and 500. Contact 319-435-2693 for more information.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m., Opera House Annex, 218 East Main Street.
Coggon Community Comforters meets Mondays at 1 p.m. in the Zion Presbyterian Church basement; call 319-350-5651. Coggon Food Pantry meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4–6 p.m. United Parish Church. Call 319-435- 2202 or email Pastor Sheri Andersen at unitedparish16@aol.com for further information.
The Coggon Public Library’s hours are: Tuesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon.
Toddville
Toddville American Legion Post 674 meets on the first Monday of the month at the Legion Hall at 3275 Otter Rd, Toddville—more information at http://toddvillelegion.com/.
Troy Mills
Troy Mills Christian Church will be hosting the following events:
• Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Heart to Heart women's fellowship group is hosting a Painting Party led by Amanda from Cork N Canvas Iowa. No prior art experience is necessary. Our Rainbow Forest painting will be on a 12 x 12 canvas, and the $25 fee covers all supplies. Contact Kris McGarvey at 319-329-3146 for more details or questions.
• Sunday, May 14, at 10 a.m., Kris McGarvey will be the speaker at the TMCC Mother's Day service. Everyone is welcome for this special family service.
Urbana
Urbana Farmers’ Market Summer season is every Saturday morning, 9-11 a.m., from Memorial Day weekend through September at the American Legion Pavilion, 204 West Wood St. The Farmer’s Market will move inside to the Community Center, 102 Capitol Ave, for the month of October.
Walker
American Legion Post 376 meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Legion Hall on Greene Street.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 376 meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall on Greene Street.
The Legion and Auxiliary meet prior to each meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall for fellowship, coffee, and cookies when no other events are planned prior to that time.
If you would like to add an item to the Calendar of Events, please email Laura Drummy at laura.drummy@wcinet.com.