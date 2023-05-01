A local chiropractor is opening up a hometown office.
“I have looked intermittently at the Springville location for years since I was on [the Springville Economic Development Corporation] in town and even more with my children going to school here. It's a location that makes a lot of sense to our family,” Dr. Casey Coberly said.
Coberly is an Alburnett graduate who graduated from the Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2009 and quickly got his practice going.
“In three to four weeks after that, I had my office up and running,” Coberly said. “I started the practice from nothing, have attempted to stay within my means.”
His initial office in Cedar Rapids has expanded to house two chiropractors and two massage therapists.
Having grown up in a family that was involved in the farm or construction business, Coberly’s father pushed him to go into the medical field, and he found that chiropractic medicine appealed to him because it offered both the flexibility to work solo or in a practice and the flexibility the profession can offer patients.
“It’s a great front line medical profession that, in my opinion, should be utilized first because of flexible price and noninvasive nature to treat ailments. After that, patients can be referred onto more invasive techniques,” he said.
“I enjoy the flexibility I have had where I can adjust/treat people traditionally but also have a strong following of rehab patients and techniques I can deploy like physical therapists.”
Services available include various adjustments and muscular techniques, including electric muscle stimulation, ultrasound therapy, cold laser therapy (LLT) and Graston technique, which is a deep tissue massage technique to break up scar tissue. The office will also have services from massage therapist Shannon Goodloe, who he’s been partnered with since 2010. Partnering his chiropractic practice with licensed massage therapists is an arrangement he’s found that makes sense for an ease of practice.
Though the office has not technically opened yet, they’ve been seeing patients at 256 Broadway Street for a little over a month. The plan is to coordinate an official date with an open house at a later date.
Once opened, the Springville location will have time split between Coberly and Goodloe.