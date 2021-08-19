After being closed since March 2020, the Coggon Opera House is reopening its doors on Sunday, August 22 at 2 p.m. with Gordy and Debbie, one of the most popular husband-wife entertainment acts in Branson, Mo. This is their fourth appearance at the Coggon Opera House.
They are bringing their George Strait Tribute Show to Coggon. The show takes you on a musical and video journey through the life and music King George Strait. Gordy performs some of George’s biggest hits and shares the stories behind the songs. Debbie shares her own stories about George and features music from some of the female artists who have opened for George Strait.
According to Judy Isaacson, seating at the Coggon Opera House is by general admission only. “Tickets can be purchased at the door or can be reserved for will call by calling (319) 435-2071. Doors open 30 minutes beforehand.”
Gordy Wensel hails from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He built homes for 20 years and sang in a gospel quartet on the side. A back injury changed that line of work and directed him to a full-time music career. After placing second in Doug Gabriel’s Branson Idol competition, he moved to Branson in 2005, where he met Debbie. Within a year they married and are now one of the most popular husband-wife duos in Branson, Mo. They currently perform “A Tribute to George Strait” Dinner Show at Jackie B. Goode’s Uptown Dinner Theater in Branson.
Debbie, a South Dakota native, studied music education in college but decided she would rather sing than teach. She moved to Clear Lake, Iowa and formed The Debbie Kaye Band. She moved to Branson in 1994.
For over 100 years the Opera House has been a fixture on Coggon’s Main Street. It has been the community’s gathering place for entertainment, civic activities, movies, and school events and is known for its outstanding acoustics.
The Coggon Opera House is located at 209 East Main Street, Coggon, Iowa. More information can be found on their Facebook page, Coggon Opera House, or call 319-435-2071.