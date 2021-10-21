Cornell College Theatre and Dance Department is starting its season off on a creepy note with its first production, “Short Cuts: An Anthology of Scary Stories.”
This original production, developed by Professor of Theatre and Dance Scott Olinger and 15 Cornell College students, will stream online Nov. 5-14.
The film presents an anthology of scary tales gathered from cultures all over the globe, told in its own shadow puppet style.
“The show was largely inspired by the work of Chicago-based Manual Cinema, a company that tells stories in a cinematic way, but with shadow puppets,” said Olinger, who is directing the show. “They work in real-time, moving back and forth from multiple overhead projectors, using paper cutouts in combination with live actors in silhouette to tell amazing visual stories. Our work is inspired by their work, but will be in a pre-recorded form rather than live.”
Viewing is free but registration is required to get the link for the show. Audience members may register in advance by filling out the online registration form at crnl.co/watch, the link will be received and you have until Nov. 14 at 11:59 p.m. CDT to watch the show.
This will be the first production at Cornell that uses shadow puppetry throughout the entire show and is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. While the show uses puppetry, it is not intended for children.