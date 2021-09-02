Cornell’s women’s soccer team will try to pick up from where it left off 19 months ago – among four teams battling it out at the Midwest Conference Tournament for an NCAA berth.
Coach Jose Fajardo’s Rams are not only projected to be back in that position. They are the favorites to win the conference this fall.
Cornell is picked No. 1 in a tight pack at the top of the 2021 MWC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, voted on by the league’s nine coaches. The Rams earned four first-place votes and 48 total points.
“It’s an honor, a great opportunity,” said Fajardo, entering his sixth season on the Hilltop. “Our players need to understand that with this high ranking comes responsibilities. We need to be humble and work harder than everybody else. We have to do our best every day. We know teams will be coming after us. I think our players are mature enough to understand that.”
Lake Forest is picked second with 47 points and two first-place tallies. Knox, the 2019 regular-season champion, is third with 46 points.
Also in the title mix is Grinnell in fourth (42 points) and 2019 MWC Tournament champion Monmouth in fifth (41 points, two first-place votes). Ripon (21 points), Lawrence (17), Beloit (15) and Illinois College (11) round out the preseason projections.