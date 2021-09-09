All four of our area school’s cross country teams saw action on August 31. With all the Alburnett teams along with Central City/Springville at Williamsburg, and Center Point Urbana and North Linn at Oelwein. Three area runners take home division titles.
ALBURNETTAlburnett Cross Country had their first meet of the season on August 31st at Williamsburg after the Ed-Co meet was canceled to start their season.
The conditions could not have been any better than low 70’s and light rain. There were some strong teams there including 3A and 4A schools that lost their first meet.
The varsity boys did not let that bother them and got out to a solid start. Lucas Ahrendsen was the top runner (37th 19:51) followed by Andrew Ossman (63rd 21:20.7), Blaine McGraw (68th 21:38.5), Dylan Barenz (77th 22:36.5), Max Crist (78th 23:02.9) and Noah Kruckenberg (86th 36:52.4).
Head Coach Luke Ossman commented, “We knew our seniors would be a good group of leaders and they started us off great. We came into the season knowing we had some freshmen that would challenge for varsity spots and they proved they could.”
Rylan Rozek led the JV boys in 29th place at 22:22.5. His time would have made him the fourth runner in the varsity race. Austin Schechinger kept pace also and gave a strong performance that was equal to the varsity team finishing in 33rd at 23:05.3.
The Pirates small girls team ran in the JV race to give their new runners a feel for a 5k race. They were led by Isabelle Graubard in 21st with a time of 26:48.4 and Lyndsey Hospodarsky in 30th at 28:15.7. The Pirates new girls Evie Gehring and Jaqui Engledow had very nice first races.
“Overall, we could not be any happier with how all the high school runners did. They all went out and competed and pushed themselves.” said Ossman
CENTER POINT-URBANAHead coach Lew Paine was just as eager as were his runners to get their season started after last week’s meet was canceled. The Stormin Pointers ran at the Oelwein Invitational on August 31. Eli Larson took home the title in the boys varsity race.
“It was great to get the season started. We thought the kids challenged themselves and did a nice job setting the bar for their season. Now they just need to keep raising the bar.”
CPU Senior Eli Larson showed why he is considered one of the best runners in the state at the high school level. He led from start to finish and looked smooth and faster as the race went on, finishing with a time of 16:59.7, almost a full minute ahead of the second-place finisher.
“The pack of CPU runners after Larson, our second to seventh runners formed a very strong pack, all placing between 16th to 28th. They ran strong and confident, finishing not too far behind fifth ranked Decorah.” said Paine
The girls were led by seniors Kay Fett and Kora Katcher both finishing in the Top 10. Fett led Katcher the whole race, but Kora was right there, never backing down. Fett and Katcher push each other in practice and at every race which has made them both better runners. Fett placed sixth at 20:56.1 and Katcher finished in eight with a time of 20:59.1.
“We know they are happy when the other runs well because it pushes the other, but neither likes getting beat by the other. There is a great friendly competition between them.” said Paine
Another senior, Leah Taylor started her senior season well as their fifth runner and it was by far the strongest, she has looked to start a season.
The Pointers other varsity runners were all sophomores and freshmen. Sophomore Emma Wilkerson looked very strong finishing 14th. Sydney McCormick (21st), Madison Bockenstedt (31st), and Avery Sweeney (38th) ran great first high school meets.
“We as coaches are very excited for all of our runners’ potentials this season. We have a lot of confidence in those young runners. They have put in a lot of summer running and are not afraid to go out and compete with anybody. We are also very excited about the girl’s depth. The JV girls placed second with the JV champion, freshman Julia Paine, and third-place finisher, freshman Emily Bowe leading the way.” said Paine
CENTRAL CITY/SPRINGVILLEHead coach Tim Stamp also took his Central City/Springville teams to the Williamsburg Invitational on August 31 with their entire team running a season best.
Head Coach Tim Stamp said, “I was very proud of all the efforts last night as all the kids had a real short turn around from Saturday’s meet, and I’m guessing still had a fair amount of fatigue in their bodies.”
The boys varsity team was led by freshman Jack Stamp who with a time of 19:44.9 finished in 33rd place. Evan Robertson was 56th at 20:39.4 and Ben Vanweelden placed 62nd.
Junior Ashley Flansburg had an outstanding day placing in the top ten in the girls varsity race in seventh place with a time of 21:52.7. Sophomore Kennedy Moore in her first ever race and freshman Abi Stejskal placed 66th and 68th respectively.
In other boys action Grant Chrissman, Creston Cordes and made great progress with 30 second improvements each. Sam Dreyer also showed great effort in his XC debut.
Junior Ashley Flansburg finished in seventh place in the varsity girls race after getting tangled up with another runner and falling in the first 1/4 mile with a time of 21:52.7. Seventh grader Addison Merritt won the middle school girls race with a time of 9:38.1.
NORTH LINNHead Coaches Bob Mudd and Dana Schmidt took three teams on August 31 to compete at the Oelwein Invitational.
The Lynx top finisher was Meghan Wheatley who placed in 10th in the varsity race with a time of 21:09.5. Bryn Collum was the Lynx next also in the girls’ varsity race in 18th place at 22:33.0.
Leading the way for the boys’ varsity team was Caleb Bildstein in 23rd at 19:33.6. Nathan Bean’s time of 20:14.4 was good enough to place him in 36th. Dakota Dudley was 68th, Carter Folkers (79th), Dylan Dudley (90th), Isaac Pfab (95th)
Rounding out the varsity girls was Mackenzie Bridgewater in 34th, Kyla Bildstein (60th) and Carly Myers (69th)
The top finishes for the girls JV team were Elise Ware in 86th at 29:29.9, Cady Sutcliffe (87th) and Kelby Reierson (98th).