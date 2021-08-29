Not all of our area teams were able to run this past week due to very hot and humid conditions. North Linn’s season begins August 31.
Alburnett was to run at Woods Edge Golf course in Edgewood and Center Point Urbana was at the Mount Vernon Varsity Invitational. Both meets were cancelled due to conditions.
The Central City/Springville teams though were able to get a run in and both of the boys and girls teams ran well for their first time out being as young as they are.
In the totally loaded 2A-3A girl’s race, featuring last year’s 2A State team champion Mid-Prairie and 3A 5th place finisher Solon, newcomer Ashley Flansburg, in her very first running race on a track or cross-country course, ran 21:42 for 5K finishing in eighth place. In the process, she beat five girls who were in the top 35 in either the 2A or 3A state meet last year.
In the boy’s race freshman Jack Stamp scored a top 35 finish in 20:00 in his first 5K ever, averaging 6:26 per mile. He was the number 4-1A runner in the field of 154 and the number four freshman in a loaded field that included CRK, Muscatine, Solon, Washington, and Mid-Prairie.
Seventh grader Addison Merritt was second in the MS exhibition race only being beaten by one boy from Anamosa in the boy/girl mixed exhibition race.
First year head coach Tim Stamp was pleased with their first time out, “All our other boys and girls started the race right where their training was set for. The heat affects people differently, and it took its toll on all runners. With that said, we all look forward to cooler temps as we get into September and beyond. A great start for all Springville Central City runners.”
Girl’s results: Ashley Flansburg 8th place 21:42, Katelynn Staal, 62nd place 27:35, Abi Stejskal, 97th place 32:50.
Boy’s Results: Jack Stamp, 35th place 20:00, Ben VanWeelden, 78th 21:59, Evan Robertson, 90th 22:32, Grant Chrissman, 129th 25:33, Creston Cordes, 137th 26:52.