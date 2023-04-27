David Clyde Potter, Center Junction, violated the terms and conditions of probation and was found in contempt of court. Potter was sentenced to three days in jail.
Gregory Lionel Carter Jr., Anamosa, pleaded guilty to a charge of no valid driver’s license. Carter Jr. was fined $260 plus court costs.
Charles Edward McMillian, Anamosa, pleaded guilty to charge of assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon and third-degree criminal mischief. McMillian was sentenced to up to two years in jail on each count and fined a total of $1,710 plus court costs.
Charles Vern Houston, Monticello, was charged with driving while barred as a habitual offender. An arraignment is set for May 15.
David Clyde Potter, Center Junction, was charged with driving while barred as a habitual offender and driving while license denied or revoked. An arraignment is set for May 15.
Benjamin John Hines, Cedar Rapids, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance: second offense. A jury trial is set for June 27.
Walter Carl Dirks, Dubuque, pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic abuse assault. A jury trial is set for May 17.
Ronald Joseph Muller, Cedar Rapids, pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic abuse assault. A bench trial is set for May 17.
Alisin Marie Scofield, Anamosa, pleaded guilty to charges of driving while revoked and driving while license under suspension. Scofield was sentenced to two days in jail and fined a total of $1,250 plus court costs.
Skyler Michael Seibert, Olin, pleaded not guilty to a charge of social host ordinance. A non-jury trial is set for May 17.
Jesse Duane Richardson, Cedar Rapids, violated the terms and conditions of probation and was found in contempt of court. Richardson was sentenced to two days in jail.
Shawn Patrick McAleer, Monticello, pleaded guilty to a charge of OWI, second offense. McAleer was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $1,875 plus court costs. All but seven days of the sentence were suspended and McAleer was placed on probation for one year.