Cornell College held commencement exercises Sunday, May 14, at the Small Sports indoor arena.

Cornell College Commencement 2
Fred Taylor leads the class of 2023 in moving tassels from the right side of his mortarboard to the left to reflect their commencement as a class of 2023. In the background is Ilene Crawford, Cornell College provost and vice president for academic and student affairs.

Walking with the class of 2023 was Fred Taylor, a former Springville native and graduate of the class of 1943. Taylor completed his requirements to earn his diploma in 1943, but was called to active duty before his commencement ceremony in World War II.

Cornell College Commencement 1
Cornell College President Jonathan Brand helps Fred Taylor, class of 1943, up the ramp to the graduation stage in the Small Sports Arena Complex Sunday, May 14.
Cornell College Commencement 4
Alexander Sebastian Bajoon and his new infant daughter Bridget May Bajoon wait to walk to the stage at Cornell’ commencement Sunday, May 14.
Cornell College Commencement 7
Makayla Kelleher delivers her graduation speech Sunday, May 14.
Cornell College Commencement 6
Cornell class of 2023 move the tassels on their mortarboards from their right side to the left side during commencement 2023 Sunday, May 14.

