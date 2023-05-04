Eighty years ago, Fred Taylor ’43 missed his Cornell College graduation.

Like many in his generation, he left his day-to-day life to serve our country, flying fighter planes during World War II.

Fred Taylor
Fred Taylor at his 100th birthday. The Cornell graduate from the class of 1943 will get the chance to walk at commencement this year that he missed due to his service in World War II.
Fred and Peggy
Fred Taylor and his wife Peggy, celebrating their wedding anniversary. The couple met at Cornell College when Fred was a senior at the school.

