Eighty years ago, Fred Taylor ’43 missed his Cornell College graduation.
Like many in his generation, he left his day-to-day life to serve our country, flying fighter planes during World War II.
The fact that Fred never got to celebrate the culmination of his undergrad degree never seemed right to Fred’s daughter, Linda Taylor, who spent her career as a professor attending many such ceremonies.
So, Linda recently surprised her 101-year-old father with airplane tickets and arrangements to do what he never got to do–walk the stage at graduation.
“You know that feeling when you give somebody you love something really special that delights them and delights you even more? It’s just going to be a super happy time and for somebody who is closing in on 102, what are we waiting for?” Linda said.
In less than a month, Fred will fly to Iowa from his home in California.
“Linda mentioned this idea a long time ago, but it was a big surprise to me that she had gone ahead and made the arrangements to do it. So, of course, I’m surprised and excited about it,” Fred said.
Even though Fred finished his music degree requirements at Cornell, he vividly recalls what happened in place of that special day.
“Shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack, I and a number of my friends at Cornell joined the Army Air Corps (later named the U.S. Army Air Force) Reserve because we’d rather be in the Air Corps than a foot soldier. The Army Reserves, then, were activated in February of my senior year. On Feb. 19, 1943, we had to leave and went to Jefferson Barracks in Missouri for basic training.”
The Springville native was the “next to youngest” child of nine children. His dad drove the 10 miles to campus to pick up his diploma while he was away.
During his training, which took him to various states across the U.S., he married the love of his life, Peggy Newberg, who he met at the beginning of his senior year at Cornell College.
“I was assigned to the same table in Bowman Hall as Peggy, so that’s where we met and the rest is history as they say.”
Peggy traveled to Colorado during Fred’s training and they were married. That was the beginning of 75 and a half years of marriage.
“Cornell shaped the rest of my life, actually,” Fred said. “For my work and occupation and then meeting Peggy there. I married her and of course, that shaped the rest of my life. The college was extremely important to me.”
Fred ended his service in the fall of 1945. He got his master’s degree in music education from Drake University and became a long-time music teacher, first in Iowa and then in California where he retired.
Fred, who now enjoys the daily Sudoku and playing Wordle, is looking forward to visiting some family members and friends in Iowa and, Linda adds, “eating as many pork tenderloin sandwiches and Maid-Rites as they can find.”
On the 80th anniversary of the original ceremony, this will be a special moment for Fred. It’ll mean a lot to one of the few remaining members of the Greatest Generation who served our country.
“It’ll bring back lots and lots of memories,” Fred said.
“Better late than never, I think!” Linda said.
Graduation on Cornell College’s campus takes place May 14, 2023, at 10 a.m.