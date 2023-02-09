Elioise in her little red car
Buy Now

MONTICELLO — Just in time for a Valentine's Day gift, Eloise Dennis has donated a mint condition red 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth to Camp Courageous that will be raffled for $25.00 per ticket with the winner being drawn on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST. This sporty car has a high performance 1.4-liter turbocharged I4, FWD, five-speed manual transmission, and is in mint condition. The 2013 Abarth sports model has less than 3,000 miles.

Eloise told Camp that her late husband, Dr. Robert Dennis, saw Jay Leno with a Fiat 500 Abarth (video can be seen at campcourageous.org/fiat500). He felt that this car was the one for them. They found it to be a super cool car that was fun to drive. Eloise is no longer in need of the Fiat and decided to donate it to Camp Courageous.

Recommended for you