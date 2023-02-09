MONTICELLO — Just in time for a Valentine's Day gift, Eloise Dennis has donated a mint condition red 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth to Camp Courageous that will be raffled for $25.00 per ticket with the winner being drawn on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST. This sporty car has a high performance 1.4-liter turbocharged I4, FWD, five-speed manual transmission, and is in mint condition. The 2013 Abarth sports model has less than 3,000 miles.
Eloise told Camp that her late husband, Dr. Robert Dennis, saw Jay Leno with a Fiat 500 Abarth (video can be seen at campcourageous.org/fiat500). He felt that this car was the one for them. They found it to be a super cool car that was fun to drive. Eloise is no longer in need of the Fiat and decided to donate it to Camp Courageous.
When the Fiat was being picked up from Eloise she mentioned that she saw Camp Courageous raffling a VW Bus as part of their 50th anniversary and how much attention it was receiving. She mentioned that it was her wish that the donated Fiat 500 could help further raise awareness and funds for Camp Courageous.
Camp Courageous was founded and continues to operate primarily on donations and through fundraisers, such as the 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth raffle. Raffle tickets will be sold through 2023 with sales ending at 12:00 PM CST on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The raffle drawing will be held on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 12:00 PM CST at the Camp’s Durgin Pavilion. More information about the vehicle can be found at campcourageous.org/fiat500