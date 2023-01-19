Local Girl Scouts have kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scouts and their troops are rallying their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp.

If you know a Girl Scout, she will have an order card with all of your favorite cookie flavors, or she will be collecting orders on her Digital Cookie website. When Girl Scout Cookies arrive in our region in mid-February, Girl Scouts will then deliver their local orders.

Recommended for you