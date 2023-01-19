On January 13, local Girl Scouts kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season!
Girl Scouts and their troops are rallying their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp.
If you know a Girl Scout, she will have an order card with all of your favorite cookie flavors, or she will be collecting orders on her Digital Cookie website. When Girl Scout Cookies arrive in our region in mid-February, Girl Scouts will then deliver their local orders.
Cookie Booths will begin for customers to purchase cookies from Girl Scouts at local retailers and community events on February 17, 2023.
Cookie varieties in 2023 include Thin Mints, Samoas, Adventurefuls, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, and Girl Scout S’mores. The traditional flavors are $5/package. Local Girl Scouts are also selling the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookie for $6/package.
The new Raspberry Rally cookie will be introduced on February 27 when shipping opens up on Digital Cookie! This new cookie is only available through Digital Cookie while supplies last. Customers can also order all of their favorite cookie flavors to be shipped directly to their homes at this time as well.
Throughout the 2023 cookie season, Girl Scouts will be collecting cookie donations for Care to Share! This program was introduced as a way for girls to support their communities through entrepreneurship. Cookies purchased through Care to Share go directly to military personnel and local essential workers through organizations like Iowa’s Bravest, Riverbend Troop Support, and Soldier’s Angels. In 2022, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois donated 26,000 packages of cookies, and Girl Scouts are looking to surpass this number of donations in 2023.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, and Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned by Kindergarteners to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision-making.
Girl Scouts work together to build a better world! Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org.