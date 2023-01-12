The Solon Senior of the Year Nominating Committee is now accepting nominations for the 17th annual award. Nomination forms must be received by Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The Solon Senior Advocates established the award in 2006. The Solon Senior of the Year is a senior citizen from the Solon area who has shared their expertise, time, and effort as a volunteer in the community, including programs and activities that benefit the lives of our seniors.

The nominating committee will make recommendations to the Solon Senior Advocates Board, and the Board will select the recipient. The recipient will be recognized at a meeting of the Solon City Council and during the annual Beef Days parade.

Recommended for you